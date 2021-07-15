Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia by 2026 (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... HTOO) ('Fusion Fuel', or 'the Company'), a Green hydrogen technology company, announced today that ... It is anticipated that the Project would be jointly developed by Fusion Fuel and Consolidated ...Leggi su padovanews
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia by 2026DUBLIN, Ireland, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ('Fusion Fuel', or 'the Company'), a green hydrogen technology company, announced today that Aziz Rabbah, the Moroccan Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment, ...
Fusion Fuel Green PLC and Ampol Ltd Agree to Jointly Develop Green Hydrogen Production Plant with a View to Serving the Australian MarketDUBLIN, Ireland, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), ('Fusion Fuel'), a green hydrogen technology company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Heads of Agreement ("HoA") with Ampol Limited (ASX: ALD) to ...
