Flee: il trailer del film animato prodotto da Riz Ahmed e Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) Riz Ahmed e Nikolaj Coster-Waldau sono produttori e doppiatori per il film animato Flee, di cui è stato presentato il primo trailer. Il documentario animato Flee, presentato al Sundance 2021, ha ora un trailer che regala le prime sequenze del progetto che racconta fatti realmente accaduti e può contare sul sostegno di Riz Ahmed e Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Nel video si assiste infatti al racconto di una storia personale alternando presente e ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Flee trailer
Global Screen Adds World War II Refugee Drama 'The Path' to Cannes Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)... where it will present a teaser trailer for the film as it kicks off presales. "The Path" will be ... Let's not forget: It is not so long ago that Europeans had to flee war and persecution." "The Path" ...
Recensione: Flee News - Cineuropa
Flee trailerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Flee trailer