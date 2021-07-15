Cabinet OKs Fuortes as new RAI CEO, Soldi president (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 15 - Premier Mario Draghi's Cabinet on Thursday OK'd the nominations of Carlo Fuortes to be the new CEO of RAI and Marinella Soldi to be the president of the State broadcaster. Fuortes is a ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cabinet OKs
Cabinet OKs Fuortes as new RAI CEO, Soldi presidentROME, JUL 15 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday OK'd the nominations of Carlo Fuortes to be the new CEO of RAI and Marinella Soldi to be the president of the State broadcaster. Fuortes is a manager who has been the ...
Cabinet OKs decree banning cruise ships from VeniceROME, JUL 13 - The Italian cabinet on Tuesday approved a decree banning cruise ships from Venice, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said, calling it a "historic day". The decree also safeguards the workers involved, paying ...
Cabinet OKs Fuortes as new RAI CEO, Soldi president La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Cabinet OKs Fuortes as new RAI CEO, Soldi presidentROME, JUL 15 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday OK'd the nominations of Carlo Fuortes to be the new CEO of RAI and Marinella Soldi to be the president of the State broadcaster. Fuortes is a ...
Cabinet OKs decree banning cruise ships from VeniceROME, JUL 13 - The Italian cabinet on Tuesday approved a decree banning cruise ships from Venice, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said, calling it a "historic day". The decree also safeguards the ...
Cabinet OKsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cabinet OKs