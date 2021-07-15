TURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Sport all’aperto? Promosso, ma con alcuni accorgimentiBelén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Ultime Blog

Authentix® Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd SIPI Expanding its Growth in Digital Brand Protection

- ADDISON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Authentix® Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in Digital Brand Protection (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) - ADDISON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Authentix, the authority in authentication and Information services, announced that it has acquired Asia's leading online Brand and content rights Protection provider, Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI). For over ten years, SIPI has offered state-of-the-art services for Brands to track unauthorized channels for counterfeit products and manufacturers through its proprietary online tools and array of services including physical enforcement and taking down pirated listings. Using a team of dedicated ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Authentix® Completes

Authentix® Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in Digital Brand Protection

About Authentix:As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks, and ...

Authentix® Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in Digital Brand Protection

About Authentix:As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks, and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Authentix® Completes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Authentix® Completes Authentix® Completes Acquisition Strategic Information