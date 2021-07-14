Belén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiUltime Blog

THC BioMed Announces Health Canada Licence of Three New Rooms at Acland Rd Facility

- THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (THC ...

THC BioMed Announces Health Canada Licence of Three New Rooms at Acland Rd. Facility (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021)

 THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company" is pleased to announced that its Health Canada Licence has been  amended to include 3 additional strata units at its Acland road location. The 3 strata units include a new storage area for edibles as well as production Rooms for edibles, including baked goods. About THC THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a ...
