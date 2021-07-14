Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021)'s Solution Connects the Online Customer Journey with In-Store Purchases HERZLIYA, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today the acquisition of, anology-up focused on connecting the online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help ofnology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, ...