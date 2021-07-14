Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo (Di mercoledì 14 luglio 2021) Weezmo's Solution Connects the Online Customer Journey with In-Store Purchases HERZLIYA, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today the acquisition of Weezmo, a Technology Start-up focused on connecting the online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmo Technology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today the acquisition of Weezmo, a Technology Start-up focused on connecting the online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmo Technology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Nayax AcquiresFenner Precision Polymers acquisisce MAV S p A leader nel settore della produzione di dispositivi di di serraggio per attrito Padova News
Nayax AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nayax Acquires