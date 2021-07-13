Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire

LECCO, JUL 13 - An Italian bus driver on Tuesday saved 25 schoolchildren by getting them off the vehicle ...

Bus driver saves 25 kids before vehicle catches fire (Di martedì 13 luglio 2021) LECCO, JUL 13 - An Italian bus driver on Tuesday saved 25 schoolchildren by getting them off the vehicle moments before it caught fire in a road tunnel linking Lecco to the province of Sondrio, north of Milan. Seven of the children were taken to hospital purely for tests after inhaling smoke but the condition is not ...
Dallo sharing ai monopattini, l'offerta di Iren per la mobilità a emissioni zero

... in coerenza con quello che il gruppo sta facendo secondo i driver dell'Agenda Onu. Infine, abbiamo ... si tratta dell'elettrificazione di linee di bus di Amt Genova con tecnologie innovative. ...
Rangers arrestano una banda coinvolta nel saccheggio di autobus passeggeri passenger

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Sunday busted a gang involved in looting passenger buses in Sindh, ARY News reported. As per Rangers spokesperson, ...
