YuppTV launches the top premier streaming platform SonyLIV across International Markets

(Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) - PremiumOriginals and TV Shows will be available onin UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading OTTfor South Asian content, has launchedin UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Europe on 1stJuly. Through this, viewers will be able to watch a wide range of entertainment content in multiple native languages, blockbuster Originals, TV shows and movies in various genres.offers an assortment of VOD content including ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : YuppTV launches

Padova News

... Business Head of ZEE UK, said, "We are delighted with our newpartnership and that we can offer our award - winning and entertaining content on's platform.viewers are in for a ...... Business Head of ZEE UK, said, "We are delighted with our newpartnership and that we can offer our award - winning and entertaining content on's platform.viewers are in for a ...Premium SonyLIV Originals and TV Shows will be available on YuppTV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 ...