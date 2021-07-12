YuppTV launches the top premier streaming platform SonyLIV across International Markets (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) - Premium SonyLIV Originals and TV Shows will be available on YuppTV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South Asian content, has launched SonyLIV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Europe on 1stJuly. Through this platform, viewers will be able to watch a wide range of entertainment content in multiple native languages, blockbuster Originals, TV shows and movies in various genres. SonyLIV offers an assortment of VOD content including ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
YuppTV re - launches Zee, the premium entertainment network's channels in the UK and across Europe... Business Head of ZEE UK, said, "We are delighted with our new YuppTV partnership and that we can offer our award - winning and entertaining content on YuppTV's platform. YuppTV viewers are in for a ...
