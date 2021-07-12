Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

YuppTV launches the top premier streaming platform SonyLIV across International Markets

Premium SonyLIV Originals and TV Shows will be available on YuppTV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe

YuppTV launches the top premier streaming platform SonyLIV across International Markets (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) - Premium SonyLIV Originals and TV Shows will be available on YuppTV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and Europe ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South Asian content, has launched SonyLIV in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Europe on 1stJuly. Through this platform, viewers will be able to watch a wide range of entertainment content in multiple native languages, blockbuster Originals, TV shows and movies in various genres. SonyLIV offers an assortment of VOD content including ...
