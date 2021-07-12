Player of tournament Donnarumma lauds Italy' s spirit

Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

ROME, JUL 12 - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said the Azzurri's fighting spirit was the key to their Euro 2020 triumph after being named player of the tournament. Among other things, the 22 - year - old saved two of the three penalties England failed to convert in the shoot - out of Sunday's final and stopped a stop - kick by Alvaro ...

Italy are champions of Europe!

Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the player - of - the - tournament award. .
Azzurri sul tetto d’Europa: la Coppa torna a Roma dopo 53 anni

Gli uomini di Mancini in lacrime, a Wembley sventola la bandiera dei 4 Mori. Delusione per l’Inghilterra, il principe William: “Un epilogo che spezza il cuore” ...
