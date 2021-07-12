BioAgilytix Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. To Team As Scientific Officer (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. to its Team as Scientific Officer. Dr. Hays will provide consultative support to our clients and Scientific advisory services to the BioAgilytix Team in the development and implementation of strategies for bioanalytical assay development and regulated assay validation. "I am beyond excited to join the world-class Scientific ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. to its Team as Scientific Officer. Dr. Hays will provide consultative support to our clients and Scientific advisory services to the BioAgilytix Team in the development and implementation of strategies for bioanalytical assay development and regulated assay validation. "I am beyond excited to join the world-class Scientific ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BioAgilytix WelcomesRPM Europe Welcomes Marco Siemssen Padova News
BioAgilytix Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. To Team As Scientific OfficerDURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, welcomes Amanda L.
BioAgilytix WelcomesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BioAgilytix Welcomes