BioAgilytix Welcomes Amanda L Hays | Ph D To Team As Scientific Officer

DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory ...

BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, Welcomes Amanda L. Hays, Ph.D. to its Team as Scientific Officer. Dr. Hays will provide consultative support to our clients and Scientific advisory services to the BioAgilytix Team in the development and implementation of strategies for bioanalytical assay development and regulated assay validation. "I am beyond excited to join the world-class Scientific ...
DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading bioanalytical laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis, welcomes Amanda L.
