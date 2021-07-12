Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

Artel becomes first private Uzbek manufacturing company to obtain credit rating

Fitch ratings assigns Artel Electronics LLC a first-time rating of 'B'/Stable Outlook TASHKENT, ...

Artel becomes first private Uzbek manufacturing company to obtain credit rating (Di lunedì 12 luglio 2021) Fitch ratings assigns Artel Electronics LLC a first-time rating of 'B'/Stable Outlook TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Artel Electronics LLC ("Artel"), Central Asia's leading home appliance and electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan's largest companies, has received a first-time Fitch rating of "B" with a stable outlook. Artel therefore becomes the first private manufacturing company in ...
