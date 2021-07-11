The Last of Us: Parte II multiplayer in arrivo? Il team multiplayer di Naughty Dog si espande (Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) In questi ultimi giorni, Naughty Dog ha annunciato pubblicamente l'apertura di nuovi posti di lavoro all'interno dei propri uffici. Le posizioni ricercate sono molteplici e spaziano da artisti, programmatori, specialisti in produzione e game design e così via. Tuttavia, c'è un dettaglio di queste offerte di lavoro che sta solleticando la curiosità dei fan di The Last of Us Parte 2: come potete notare voi stessi, nel messaggio di Naughty Dog qui di seguito, molte di queste offerte di lavoro sono destinate al team multiplayer. Questo significa che gran Parte ...Leggi su eurogamer
The Last of Us Parte 2 - il team multiplayer di Naughty Dog si espande - Factions in arrivo?
The Last of Us 2 multiplayer in sviluppo? Naughty Dog cerca specialisti nel settore
Naughty Dog al lavoro su un nuovo progetto multiplayer
Che The Last of Us Parte 2 sia stato un successo non è di fatti un segreto, ma solo adesso cominciamo a vedere dei primi segnali di come esso abbia avuto effetti positivi sulla crescita di Naughty Dog.
Naughty Dog al lavoro su un nuovo progetto multiplayer
Naughty Dog sta assumendo molto personale per lavorare e un progetto legato al multiplayer. In arrivo novità su The Last of Us Parte 2?
