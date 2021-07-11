L’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna potrebbero provocare problemi al cuore” (Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) rxuuid 1 year The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year. ab 1 year This domain of this cookie is owned by agkn. The cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes. AFFICHE W 1 year 1 month 1 day The domain of this cookie is owned by Weborama Software. This cookie is used for targeting and advertising purposes. It helps in tracking the visitor and serving them with relevant ads. am-uid 2 years This cookie is set by Admixer. The cookie is used to collect visitor behaviour from ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Tracciamento flop e vaccini in calo. Pure Draghi ammette la sconfitta. Sputnik e il siero cinese verso la bocciatura dell’Ema. Il premier scopre che in Europa c’è chi fa meglio di noi
Draghi al Consiglio europeo : «La variante Delta mette a rischio la ripresa». E sull’Ema : «Va riformata» – Il video
Astrazeneca - ora ci si mette pure l’Ema : “Vaccino valido per tutti”
LaStampa : Covid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna possono provocare problemi al cuore” - gielisTs : RT @LaStampa: Covid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna possono provocare problemi al cuore” - BMussatti : RT @rej_panta: Covid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna potrebbero provocare problemi al cuore” , potrebbero verificarsi effetti in… - e_bootle : RT @LaStampa: Covid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna possono provocare problemi al cuore” - verinhaottoni : RT @LaStampa: Covid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna possono provocare problemi al cuore” -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : L’Ema metteCovid, l’Ema mette in guardia: “Pfizer e Moderna potrebbero provocare problemi al cuore” La Stampa
L’Ema metteSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : L’Ema mette