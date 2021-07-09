Saban Films Takes ‘Soul Assassin’ Starring Bruce Willis, Nomzamo Mbatha (EXCLUSIVE) (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) In a statement buy, Saban Films has acquired rights to North America – along with Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, South Africa and Scandinavia – on Bruce Willis starrer “Soul Assassin.” Directed by Jesse Atlas, the revenge thriller also stars Nomzamo Mbatha (“Coming 2 America”) and Barry Jay Minoff (“Exposure”). Atlas wrote “Soul Assassin” along with Aaron Wolfe, based on their short film, “Let Them Die Like Lovers.” Jeff Elliott (“Beast of Burden,” “Untogether,” “The Poison Rose”) produced; 120dB Films co-financed the film with ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Saban Films
New App, Picticular, Allows Consumers to Find Movies on Any Streaming Platform Ending the Constant Frustration of Searching for ...Most recently, Saban Films, which releases around 30 films per year through Paramount or Lionsgate, has been using the app since last December. For the Mel Gibson film, Fatman, Picticular captured ...
Launch of Roku Originals Drives Record Two - Week Streaming Period for The Roku ChannelIn May, Roku inked a deal with Saban Films to bring the studio's feature films directly to The Roku Channel after theatrical release - a first of its kind agreement for Roku. In March, Roku acquired '...
Fatman con Mel Gibson è il peggior film di Natale 2020 Esquire Italia
Saban FilmsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Saban Films