Italian lynched by 600 - strong mob in Honduras

Italian lynched by 600-strong mob in HondurasROME, JUL 9 - A 600-strong mob lynched an Italian man living in a village in the south of Honduras, setting fire to his his house and his vehicle, AFP reported on Friday, quoting local police. The mob ...
