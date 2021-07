IDEO appoints Detria Williamson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) Global design firm invests in world-leading brand experience marketer SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/The global design and innovation companyhas chosenas itsjoined the leadership team in Spring 2021. She is responsible for overseeingand communications initiatives that bring's purpose to life, and building on's unique approach to innovation, problem solving, and creativity. For more than 20 years,has ...