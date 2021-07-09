AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. The new production facility will be developed through a greenfield investment. The eco-friendly factory will be designed to generate the lowest emissions
Siderweb : #Acciaio AFV Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni in Romania. Per un impianto #greenfield per la produzione di 600mil… -
Romania: Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni di euro in impianto eco - smartBucarest, 05 lug 11:57 - Afv Beltrame Group, uno dei principali produttori di barre d'acciaio e acciai speciali in Europa, investe 300 milioni di euro per costruire...
AFV Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni in Romania Siderweb
Il gruppo Beltrame investe 300 milioni di euro in una nuova fabbrica eco-smart in RomaniaL'impianto eco-smart avrà il più basso livello di emissioni generate da un'unità di produzione mondiale di acciaio, sia in termini di gas serra che di polveri. Inoltre, il consumo di acqua sarà minimo ...
