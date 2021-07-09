AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/



After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. The new production facility will be developed through a greenfield investment. The eco-friendly factory will be designed to generate the lowest emissions ...

