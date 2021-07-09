Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania | unique in Europe

VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame ...

zazoom
Commenta
AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. The new production facility will be developed through a greenfield investment.   The eco-friendly factory will be designed to generate the lowest emissions ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterSiderweb : #Acciaio AFV Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni in Romania. Per un impianto #greenfield per la produzione di 600mil… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AFV Beltrame

AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco - friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe

VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco - friendly rebar and wire rod factory in ...

Romania: Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni di euro in impianto eco - smart

Bucarest, 05 lug 11:57 - Afv Beltrame Group, uno dei principali produttori di barre d'acciaio e acciai speciali in Europa, investe 300 milioni di euro per costruire...
AFV Beltrame Group investe 300 milioni in Romania  Siderweb

AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe

VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and ...

Il gruppo Beltrame investe 300 milioni di euro in una nuova fabbrica eco-smart in Romania

L'impianto eco-smart avrà il più basso livello di emissioni generate da un'unità di produzione mondiale di acciaio, sia in termini di gas serra che di polveri. Inoltre, il consumo di acqua sarà minimo ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AFV Beltrame
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AFV Beltrame Beltrame Group decides invest million