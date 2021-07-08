Pass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!ELECTRONIC ARTS ANNUNCIA “RIPPLE EFFECT STUDIOS”, PRECEDENTEMENTE ...Red Dead Online : Sporcati le mani per arricchirti in una serie di ...Come scegliere le scarpe giusteItalia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroUltime Blog

M-Appeal Deals ‘The Book of Delights’ in North America | Japan EXCLUSIVE

Appeal Deals
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
International sales agency M-Appeal has closed two Deals at Cannes Marché du Film for Marcela Lordy’s ...

M-Appeal Deals ‘The Book of Delights’ in North America, Japan (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) International sales agency M-Appeal has closed two Deals at Cannes Marché du Film for Marcela Lordy’s feature “The Book of Delights,” licensing to Film Movement in North America and At Entertainment in Japan. Adapted from Clarice Lispector’s Brazilian novel “Uma Aprendizagem ou Livro dos Prazeres,” “The Book of Delights” is the erotic story of Lóri, a woman on the lookout for sexual satisfaction without sacrificing any of her own self-determination. Described by the film’s literature as a “free spirited, independent and attractive teacher,” Lóri engages in a string of ...
