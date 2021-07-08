Cloud - Based Real Estate Brokerage Archetape Acquires Pinnacle Realty Advisors and Broker Breakup (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) ... a leading - edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high - impact transformational IT ... which designs and produces impactful visual communications, today announced the promotion of Brian... ...Leggi su 01net
Cloud - Based Real Estate Brokerage Archetape Acquires Pinnacle Realty Advisors and Broker BreakupOne - Year - Old Firm On A Quest To Modernize The Real Estate Brokerage Industry Counts Over 300 Agents Across Their Network DALLAS-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #proptech -Today, Texas - based cloud brokerage firm, Archetape , announces its acquisition of Pinnacle Realty Advisors and Broker Breakup . Launched in 2020, Archetape is a modern real estate brokerage company reinventing the ...
AP Automation Turns Back Office into Strategic AssetAutomation will reshape it and make it a lot more interesting.' About Yooz Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest - to - use cloud - based Purchase - to - Pay (P2P) automation solution.
Xbox ha deciso di sviluppare i primi titoli Cloud-based Techradar
N-able, il nuovo corso dopo lo spin-off da SolarWindsPriorità e obiettivi del fornitore di soluzioni per MSP, in particolare per l’Europa e il canale, raccontati da Johannes Kamleitner, VP Global Channel Sales ...
Carlsberg digitalizza la gestione della produzione in 28 birrifici in Europa e AsiaDopo una serie di progetti avviati a partire dal 2012, la vera rivoluzione arriva nel 2018, quando la scelta si indirizza su un set-up basato su tecnologie IoT e cloud-based. La scelta di utilizzare ...
