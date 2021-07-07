SCENTAIR® Announces Global Partnership with Snap Fitness

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021), partnersScentAir to elevate member experience. CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ScentAir, theleader in scent marketing, announced today itsleadingfranchise. Rated among the Best 10 Gym Franchises in the US for 2021 according to TopFranchise.com,has nearly 2,000 locations open or under development worldwide. Together,and ScentAir designed a scent initiative to ...