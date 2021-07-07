Fresh heatwave hits Italy

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fresh heatwave

ROME, JUL 7 - Ahas hit Italy with an African anticyclone pushing temperatures up to 40 degrees in the south and close to that mark in the centre. The heat will break in the north with a wave of ...ROME, JUL 7 - Ahas hit Italy with an African anticyclone pushing temperatures up to 40 degrees in the south and close to that mark in the centre. The heat will break in the north with a wave of ...ROME, JUL 7 - A fresh heatwave has hit Italy with an African anticyclone pushing temperatures up to 40 degrees in the south and close to that mark in the centre. The heat will break in the north with ...