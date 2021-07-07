' Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing - court

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ferrara discriminates

il Resto del Carlino

The court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living infor longer, and the ...The court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living infor longer, and the ...(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ...