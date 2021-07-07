Italia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaUltime Blog

' Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing - court

ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara ...

'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing - court (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ruled on ...
The court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living in Ferrara for longer, and the ...

The court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living in Ferrara for longer, and the ...
(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ...
