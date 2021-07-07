'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing - court (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ruled on ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing - courtThe court said the parts of the regulation that need changing concerned the criteria of 'historic residence', which gives more points to those who have been living in Ferrara for longer, and the ...
'Ferrara discriminates foreigners' on council housing-court(ANSAmed) - ROME, JUL 7 - The regulation on the assignment of council housing adopted by the municipality of Ferrara in March 2020 is "discriminatory" and will need to be modified, a local civil court ...
