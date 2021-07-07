Dieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàUltime Blog

Bakuage Offers Prize of 120 Million JPY to Whoever Solves Collatz Conjecture | Math Problem Unsolved for 84 Years

TOKYO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- - Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics - Bakuage ...

Bakuage Offers Prize of 120 Million JPY to Whoever Solves Collatz Conjecture, Math Problem Unsolved for 84 Years (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) TOKYO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

- Highest Prize for Any Unsolved Problem in Mathematics - Bakuage Co., Ltd. headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo, announced on July 7, 2021, that it is offering a Prize of 120 Million Japanese yen (*) to anyone who has revealed the truth of the Collatz Conjecture, an Unsolved Mathematical Problem. (*) 120 Million Japanese yen is about US$1,085,000 (1US$=JPY110.50 as of June 29, 2021). Image: ...
