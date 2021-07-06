Movie Theaters Slowly Recover, But 2021 Box Office Still Down 81% From Pre-Pandemic Times (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) For the first time in a long time, people are actually going to the Movies. After a delayed start to summer, Universal’s action franchise “F9: The Fast Saga,” Paramount’s thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” and the Warner Bros. monster Movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” have each had a hand in putting butts in seats at otherwise mostly empty multiplexes. With the release of every new major blockbuster, the domestic box Office has continued to set records (which, of course, come with a COVID-19 shaped asterisk), a trend that industry watchers are hoping will continue when Disney and Marvel’s superhero adventure “Black Widow” arrives next weekend on ...Leggi su cityroma
Can Big Screen Musicals Pump Up the Box Office ?Spread the love With films from Lin - Manuel Miranda, Bill Murray, Todd Haynes, Leos Carax and others, the Cannes Film Festival, movie theaters and streamers are alive with the sound of music. "It might just be the shuffling of release dates as a result of the pandemic, but 2021 is shaping up to be an embarrassment of riches ...
Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start StrongAt the indie box office, A24's acclaimed dark comedy "Zola" kicked off with a strong $1.07 million from 1,468 theaters. The movie, directed by Janicza Bravo and inspired by an epic Twitter thread ...
Spider-Man: No Way Home, anche Twitter trolla la Sony su Andrew Garfield e Tobey Maguire BadTaste.it
