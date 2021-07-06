Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

GSMA Celebrates The Return Of MWC Barcelona

Getting back to business and back together to discuss Connected Impact at the historic hybrid event ...

zazoom
Commenta
GSMA Celebrates The Return Of MWC Barcelona (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) Getting back to business and back together to discuss Connected Impact at the historic hybrid event Barcelona, Spain, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The GSMA is celebrating the safe and successful Return of MWC Barcelona, the world's largest mobile ecosystem event. It is humbling that in the most challenging circumstances, people came together for MWC21. Convening this year was possible because of a commitment to innovation and the direct support of the mobile ecosystem, customers, partners, and the community – and the GSMA are very grateful. Without question, this support underlines that mobile technology ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GSMA Celebrates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GSMA Celebrates GSMA Celebrates Return Barcelona