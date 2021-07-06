Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: Poda) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PodaF) is pleased to announce that Former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a public Affairs and regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: Poda) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PodaF) is pleased to announce that Former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a public Affairs and regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Former JUUL
Former JUUL President Joins Poda TeamVANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former JUUL Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting ...
Former JUUL President Joins Poda TeamVANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former JUUL Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting ...
Figliuolo “In arrivo 1,3 milioni di dosi AstraZeneca” Padova News
Former JUUL President Joins Poda TeamVANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is ...
Former JUULSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Former JUUL