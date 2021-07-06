Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (Poda or the Company) ...

Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team (Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Poda LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: Poda) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PodaF) is pleased to announce that Former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a public Affairs and regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting ...
VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former JUUL Canada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting ...

