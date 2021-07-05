Pope to stay in hospital for seven days (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) It said the operation was scheduled. He is in the same area of the Gemilli complex where Pope John Paul II stayed during the spells in hospitals he had during his papacy. Two Vatican nurses are among ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
