Pope to stay in hospital for seven days (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) It said the operation was scheduled. He is in the same area of the Gemilli complex where Pope John Paul II stayed during the spells in hospitals he had during his papacy. Two Vatican nurses are among ...
ROME, JUL 5 - Pope Francis is in good physical condition and will stay in hospital for seven days after a three - hour successful operation to open a narrowing in his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said ...

Pope to stay in hospital for seven days

ROME, JUL 5 - Pope Francis is in good physical condition and will stay in hospital for seven days after a three-hour successful operation to open a narrowing in his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bru ...
