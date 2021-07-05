‘Normal People’ Sweeps the Board at Irish Film and Television Awards | ‘Wolfwalkers’ Takes Best Film

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) The Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from Kilkenny-based studio Cartoon Saloon, has wonat theandthis evening. It is the second time an animated feature has won in the category, the first being Cartoon Saloon’s “Song of the Sea” in 2015. “Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin presented the award for. “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called ‘My Left ...