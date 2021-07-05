‘Normal People’ Sweeps the Board at Irish Film and Television Awards, ‘Wolfwalkers’ Takes Best Film (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) The Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from Kilkenny-based studio Cartoon Saloon, has won Best Film at the Irish Film and Television Awards this evening. It is the second time an animated feature has won in the category, the first being Cartoon Saloon’s “Song of the Sea” in 2015. “Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin presented the award for Best Film. “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called ‘My Left ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Whathell17 : Chi trova Normal People noioso per me ha lo stesso problema di chi dice che LOL non fa ridere, inizia a vedere qual… - ohtheresalight : stamattina voglia di rileggere normal people e piangere - angelaaguedes : Marquei como visto Normal People - 1x10 - Episode 10 - periodramaz : ho letto un opinione proprio cessa su normal people direi che è ora di andare a dormire - fedeegraph : Sto guardando ‘Normal people’ e lo sto amando davvero tanto. -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘Normal People’Normal People piace proprio a tutti esquire.com
‘Normal People’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Normal People’