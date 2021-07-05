Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiUltime Blog

Curzon Acquires U K Ireland Rights to Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds | ’ Trailer Debuts EXCLUSIVE

Curzon Acquires
Curzon has acquired the U.K. and Ireland Rights to “Between Two Worlds,” which is the opening film of ...

Curzon Acquires U.K./Ireland Rights to Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds,’ Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) Curzon has acquired the U.K. and Ireland Rights to “Between Two Worlds,” which is the opening film of the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in Cannes. The film, directed by Emmanuel Carrère, stars Juliette Binoche. France TV Distribution, which is handling world sales on the film, has allowed Variety to debut the film’s first Trailer. The film, which is loosely adapted by Carrère and Hélène Devynck from the book “The Night Cleaner” by undercover journalist Florence Aubenas, centers on Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, who goes to live in Northern France to research for ...
