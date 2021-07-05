Curzon Acquires U.K./Ireland Rights to Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds,’ Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 5 luglio 2021) Curzon has acquired the U.K. and Ireland Rights to “Between Two Worlds,” which is the opening film of the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in Cannes. The film, directed by Emmanuel Carrère, stars Juliette Binoche. France TV Distribution, which is handling world sales on the film, has allowed Variety to debut the film’s first Trailer. The film, which is loosely adapted by Carrère and Hélène Devynck from the book “The Night Cleaner” by undercover journalist Florence Aubenas, centers on Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, who goes to live in Northern France to research for ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Curzon AcquiresPerché The Human Voice è un successo al botteghino? Cineuropa
Curzon AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Curzon Acquires