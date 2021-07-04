Assiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Ultime Blog

Thessaloniki Doc Fest Selection Explores Life Under Lockdown in Athens Nursing Home

Thessaloniki Doc
During the first Lockdown in the spring of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading ...

Thessaloniki Doc Fest Selection Explores Life Under Lockdown in Athens Nursing Home (Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) During the first Lockdown in the spring of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading throughout Greece, the director of an elderly care Home in the suburbs of Athens and his staff decided to seal the Home from the outside world, in order to prevent the possibility of infections amongst his vulnerable residents. When he heard the news, director Christos Barbas asked if he could join them. “I have always been fascinated by the idea of another confinement, the one that concerns the human mind that resides in an aging body—that is, what applies to most older people,” the director tells Variety. Barbas and DoP ...
