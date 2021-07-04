Thessaloniki Doc Fest Selection Explores Life Under Lockdown in Athens Nursing Home (Di domenica 4 luglio 2021) During the first Lockdown in the spring of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading throughout Greece, the director of an elderly care Home in the suburbs of Athens and his staff decided to seal the Home from the outside world, in order to prevent the possibility of infections amongst his vulnerable residents. When he heard the news, director Christos Barbas asked if he could join them. “I have always been fascinated by the idea of another confinement, the one that concerns the human mind that resides in an aging body—that is, what applies to most older people,” the director tells Variety. Barbas and DoP ...Leggi su cityroma
Reservoir Docs Acquires World Rights to Timely Doc About Online Harassment, 'Right to Be Forgotten' (EXCLUSIVE)..." by Romanian director Adina Sdeanu, which is being pitched this week during the Co - Production Forum of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, Variety has learned. The company has secured worldwide ...
Il Pitching Forum di Salonicco svela la sua selezione
