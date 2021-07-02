UL Helps Refrigeration Manufacturers Meet COVID-19 Vaccination Storage Demand with World Health Organization Accreditation (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) with the surge in the need for vaccine Storage, UL's World Health Organization accredited testing Helps European Refrigeration Manufacturers ensure reliability and temperature consistency impacting overall vaccine efficacy. GAVIRATE, Italy, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UL, the global safety science leader, has announced that its Performance Laboratory in Gavirate received World Health Organization (WHO) Accreditation as a designated third-party testing laboratory for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
UL, the global safety science leader, has announced that its Performance Laboratory in Gavirate received World Health Organization (WHO) Accreditation as a designated third-party testing laboratory for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Helps Refrigeration
Johnson Controls named to prestigious FT European Climate Leaders list... equivalent to carbon sequestered by 17,000 acres of forest - - Johnson Controls helps customers ... They have long been in the DNA of industrial refrigeration - utilised in food and beverage, dairy and ...
Carrier Transicold Launches Lynx Fleet Solution in Europe, Enhancing Digital Capabilities for Transport Refrigeration...more at Carrier.com/Lynx or follow Carrier Transicold on Twitter @SmartColdChain and on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Truck Trailer Refrigeration . About Carrier Transicold Carrier Transicold helps ...
Helps RefrigerationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Helps Refrigeration