New Company to Produce Rapid EV Chargers

It's an absolute win - win, said Lin Chung - Ming, Chairman of Phihong. The project will build on ... ...

It's an absolute win - win," said Lin Chung - Ming, Chairman of Phihong. The project will build on ... energy reserves and resources to today's changing worldwide energy marketplace.
New Company to Produce Rapid EV Chargers

Tulsa - based Getka Group is forming a new company in partnership with TECO - Westinghouse and Phihong USA, to design, manufacture and distribute Level 2 and Level 3 Rapid EV chargers with plans to ...

