Monster Hunter Stories 2 | Wings of Ruin | rivelati un nuovo trailer e la roadmap del gioco

(Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) In vista dell'arrivo dell'attesissimo2:of, il producer della serie, Ryozo Tsujimoto, e il Director Kenji Oguro hanno offerto ai fan uno sguardo approfondito sui contenuti post-lancio in arrivo nel, hanno mostrato del gameplay in modalità co-op, hanno svelato unstorye molto altro. In aggiunta alstory, che ha offerto un ultimo sguardo sull'avvincente storia di...

Advertising

MalimaSong009 : Shin Megami Tensei:Persona,Final Fantasy,Monster Hunter - infoitscienza : Monster Hunter Stories 2: trailer sulla co-op e contenuti post-lancio svelati – Notizia – Nintendo SwitchVideogioch… - GeekGoGenerati1 : Monster Hunter Stories 2: nuovo trailer e roadmap sugli aggiornamenti post lancio #MonsterHunterStories2 #roadmap… - ManuelMHGU : @whyDaniele @FrancescoAltair @Casti94_TBH @LKappone @Kezadg Sarò vecchio ma: Final fantasy VII/VIII/X Pokemon gial… - infoitscienza : Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Il trailer di lancioVideogiochi per PC e console | -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Monster Hunter

In vista dell'arrivo dell'attesissimoStories 2 Wings of Ruin , il producer della serie, Ryozo Tsujimoto, e il Director Kenji Oguro hanno offerto ai fan uno sguardo approfondito sui contenuti post - lancio ...Amazon sconta: Rise , una delle ultime esclusive per Nintendo Switch, uscito il 26 marzo 2021. Il gioco è acquistabile a 46,65 Euro, contro un prezzo di listino di 59,99 Euro, una volta aggiunto il ...Lo Special Pre-launch Program ha rivelato molte interessanti novità riguardo a Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, mostrando il gameplay e la roadmap del titolo.Nell'attesa del lancio di Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin il producer della serie Ryozo Tsujimoto e il Director Kenji Oguro hanno rivelato ai fan i ...