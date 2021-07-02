‘False Positive’ Star Ilana Glazer on the Movie Being Compared to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) Ilana Glazer admits she’s been really worried about what people would think of her new Movie, “False Positive.” While a dark comedy at times, the Hulu Movie is quite different Compared to the colorful comedy of “Broad City,” the sitcom she co-created with co-Star Abbi Jacobson. Co-written by Glazer and the film’s director John Lee, “False Positive” is a horror thriller of sorts about a couple (Glazer and Justin Theroux) who entrust a mysterious doctor (Pierce Brosnan) to help them conceive. “I’ve been really nervous to be honest,” Glazer ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ordine_del_Caos : @marco_maiocchi @ilpost In altre parole, dalla Corea arrivano ufficialmente solo notizie false positive. La realtà… - NicolaPelleg89 : @BetterCallMarco @havana7 @DavidPuente Il problema sta su ambo i lati. Recensioni positive false, recensioni negati… - usuario_pesado : Assisti False Positive, 2021 - ??½ ?? - 9091campioni : RT @_Velies_: Il circo continua! - _Velies_ : Il circo continua! -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘False Positive’Il marchio RAVPower sparisce da Amazon: sconti in cambio di recensioni false Corriere della Sera
‘False Positive’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘False Positive’