WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 15, 2021 NEW YORK MUMBAI, India-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #BPM -WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will Release its Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Following the Release, WNS management will
WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 15, 2021Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating ...
WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 15, 2021 Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio 2021 NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - ...
