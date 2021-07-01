Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

Searchlight Pictures Promotes DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to Lead Film Production

Searchlight Pictures
Searchlight Pictures has elevated longtime executives DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to ...

Searchlight Pictures has elevated longtime executives DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to co-heads of Film Production. In their new roles, effective immediately, they will jointly oversee all Film development and Production and will manage all Production executives. "DanTram and Katie are exemplary executives with incredible taste and deep talent relationships," Searchlight Pictures presidents Matthew Greenfield ...
