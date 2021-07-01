Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New Leadership (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) ... known for specialized cyber - risk management services and investigations, today announced that it has completed a major Rebranding. The newly named SHADOWBYTE shifts focus from services to selling ...Leggi su 01net
Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New LeadershipIn a shift from services - only to a product focused company Night Lion Security becomes SHADOWBYTE WASHINGTON-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Night Lion Security , known for specialized cyber - risk management services and investigations, today announced that it has ...
Night Lion Security Announces Rebrand & New Leadership Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio 2021 In a shift from services - only to a product focused company Night Lion Security ...
Lions Club Giulianova, Liana Settepanelli è la nuova presidenteLa 52^ Charter Night del Lions Club Giulianova ha visto anche la consegna dell’onorificenza “Melvin Jones” a Giulio Mosca e Vinicio Sabatini ...
GIULIANOVA RIUNISCE I LIONS PER LA CHARTER NIGHTCelebrata a Giulianova la 52^ Charter Night del Lions Club Giulianova, giunto alla riunificazione dei due sodalizi cittadini. All’importante evento erano presenti, insieme con il presidente del Club M ...
