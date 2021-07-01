Love Seat: la bizzarra collezione IKEA per il Pride (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) La campagna Love Seat di IKEA Canada ha sollevato più di una perplessità, soprattutto su Twitter. Vediamo perché. Cos’è Love Seat? La campagna in oggetto consiste in 10 divanetti ispirati alle bandiere del Pride. Sembra che al momento non siano predisposti per la vendita, ma la notizia è proprio lo strano aspetto di uno di Leggi su periodicodaily
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Love Seat
'Fast and Furious': The Fast Family's Best MomentsSpread the love "I don't have friends, I got family." Watching a "Fast and Furious" movie not only forces you to sit on the edge of your seat, it makes you long for your own international heist crew. Chief among ...
'Wolfgang' Review: A Savory Documentary Portrait of Wolfgang Puck, the Defining Celebrity ChefHe explained that he would turn down any attempt to seat him at one of the déclassé tables, because ... The film goes back to his roots in Austria, where he fell in love with the kitchen at a young age, ...
Ikea Canada esprime attraverso il design dei divani la diversità delle bandiere del Pride Brand News
Love Seat: la bizzarra collezione IKEA per il PrideIKEA ancora in prima linea per la comunità LGBT. Questa volta lo fa con la serie di divani Love Seat: vediamo di cosa stiamo parlando.
Love SeatSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Love Seat