Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics Europe (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) ... today announced the appointment of Harld Peters as Senior Vice President, Europe. In this role, ... It has a global network of over 350 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lineage Logistics
New Fintech OneFor Challenges the Remittance and Payment Markets with a Cheaper, Faster and Safer SolutionContinua a leggere Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics Europe Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio 2021 ~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice ...
Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics Europe~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice President, Europe, reporting to Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization~ ~Appointment is part of Lineage's European structure ...
Riassunto: Lineage Logistics annuncia l’acquisizione della divisione Cold Storage del gruppo Claus Sørensen 01Net
Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics Europe~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice President, Europe, reporting to Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization~ Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Line ...
Riassunto: Lineage Logistics annuncia l’acquisizione della divisione Cold Storage del gruppo Claus Sørensen~ Claus Sørensen Cold Storage è un’importante azienda danese di stoccaggio a freddo ~ ~ L’acquisizione apporterà una rete di magazzini e un team ...
Lineage LogisticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lineage Logistics