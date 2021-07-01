Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics Europe

... today announced the appointment of Harld Peters as Senior Vice President, Europe. In this role, ... ...

~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice President, Europe, reporting to Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization~ ~Appointment is part of Lineage's European structure ...
Riassunto: Lineage Logistics annuncia l’acquisizione della divisione Cold Storage del gruppo Claus Sørensen  01Net

~Harld Peters will join Lineage Logistics as Senior Vice President, Europe, reporting to Mike McClendon, President International Operations and EVP, Network Optimization~ Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Line ...

Riassunto: Lineage Logistics annuncia l’acquisizione della divisione Cold Storage del gruppo Claus Sørensen

~ Claus Sørensen Cold Storage è un’importante azienda danese di stoccaggio a freddo ~ ~ L’acquisizione apporterà una rete di magazzini e un team ...
