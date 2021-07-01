Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiUltime Blog

Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Has $13 Million Opening Day, Outperforming Hollywood Releases (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Chinese Propaganda Film “1921” grossed $13 Million on its Opening day Thursday, Outperforming debuts from Hollywood Releases like “Cruella,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Peter Rabbit 2.” Patriotic titles “1921” and “The Pioneer” kicked off China’s summer season with a nationalist splash with Thursday premieres. Both Films were created as tributes to China’s ruling Communist Party on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. Top earning “1921” is expected to be one of China’s biggest Films of the year. It notched a $13 ...
How leftist totalitarianism is very close to prevailing in America

Unfortunately, a huge proportion of the population gets its information through these propaganda ... Ukrainians , Czechoslovakians , Romanians , Cubans, Vietnamese , North Koreans , Poles , Chinese " ...
