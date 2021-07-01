Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO VIENNA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud - based transportation software, announced today thathas joinedas part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer organizations. Mr.comes toafter the ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Alpega Appoints

Contacts Name: Tijs Manniën Number: +31 (0)6 154 21 331 Email: onefor@clarity.pr Articoli correlatiAnton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio ...Continua a leggereAnton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio 2021 Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO VIENNA - - (...Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation ...