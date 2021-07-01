Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO VIENNA-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Alpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud - based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation Management Software) sales and customer organizations. Mr. Hofmeier comes to Alpega after the ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Alpega Appoints
New Fintech OneFor Challenges the Remittance and Payment Markets with a Cheaper, Faster and Safer SolutionContacts Name: Tijs Manniën Number: +31 (0)6 154 21 331 Email: onefor@clarity.pr Articoli correlati Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio ...
Lineage Logistics Appoints Harld Peters to Lead Lineage Logistics EuropeContinua a leggere Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue Officer Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Luglio 2021 Company to Combine All TMS Customer Facing Activity under CRO VIENNA - - (...
Alpega Appoints Anton Hofmeier as Chief Revenue OfficerAlpega Group, a leading global provider of SaaS cloud-based transportation software, announced today that Anton Hofmeier has joined Alpega as part of a strategic build out of their TMS (Transportation ...
Alpega AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Alpega Appoints