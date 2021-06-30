Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially Opens -- Major WorldCanals and Canal Cities Connects the Canal Culture

NANJING, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16th, Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially Opens -- "Major WorldCanals and Canal Cities" Connects the Canal Culture (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) NANJING, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On June 16th, Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially opened. It is the first modern comprehensive Canal Museum in China that integrates cultural relics' protection, scientific research exhibitions, and social education. The 9 thematic exhibitions and more than 10,000 pieces (sets) of exhibits in the Museum show the "Chinese Wisdom" of China's Grand ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yangzhou China

Inter, quelle sponsorizzazioni dubbie provenienti dalla Cina

Xinhua Silk Road: China Yangzhou hails contracting of RMB100 bln inv't projects at "Flowery March" festival Sun

Xinhua Silk Road: China Yangzhou hails contracting of RMB100 bln inv't projects at "Flowery March" festival Sun

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Yangzhou, a renowned port and resort city located in east China'sJiangsu province, witnessed contracting of 180 new projects with total investment of more than 100 billion yuan at the opening ceremony ...
Mercato Separatore della batteria al litio. 2021 Strategie di crescita aziendale, tendenze in aumento, dimensioni, quota, analisi del settore e prospettive regionali 2026 – Ciao Juve  Ciao Juve

Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially Opens — “Major WorldCanals and Canal Cities” Connects the Canal Culture

NANJING, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16th, Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially opened. It is the first modern comprehensive ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yangzhou China
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yangzhou China Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum