Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially Opens — “Major WorldCanals and Canal Cities” Connects the Canal Culture

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) NANJING,, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/On June 16th,opened. It is the first modern comprehensiveinthat integrates cultural relics' protection, scientific research exhibitions, and social education. The 9 thematic exhibitions and more than 10,000 pieces (sets) of exhibits in theshow the "Chinese Wisdom" of's...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yangzhou China

Ciao Juve

Xinhua Silk Road:hails contracting of RMB100 bln inv't projects at "Flowery March" festival SunBEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -, a renowned port and resort city located in east'sJiangsu province, witnessed contracting of 180 new projects with total investment of more than 100 billion yuan at the opening ceremony ...NANJING, China, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16th, Yangzhou China Grand Canal Museum officially opened. It is the first modern comprehensive ...