Soccer: Italiano announced as Fiorentina coach (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) ROME, JUN 30 - Ex Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano was announced as Fiorentina coach Wednesday, replacing Giuseppe Iachini after ex - Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso's stint ended before it began earlier this month. Iachini had had two spells in charge, around a stint by former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli, as the Viola have switched tacticians frequently over the last two - three ...

