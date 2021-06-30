Govt to pass decree after deal with unions on dismissals

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt pass

ROME, JUN 30 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Wednesday is set to approve a new decree regulating worker dismissals after reaching an agreement with trade unions and business associations on the ...ROME, JUN 30 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Wednesday is set to approve a new decree regulating worker dismissals after reaching an agreement with trade unions and business associations on the ...ROME, JUN 30 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Wednesday is set to approve a new decree regulating worker dismissals after reaching an agreement with trade unions and business associations on the sy ...Rosso aria / AFP 28 giugno 2021 - 23:39 La vita in Italia sta tornando un po' più rilassata. Foto: dpa / Cecilia Fabiano La necessità di indossare una ...