Chadi Zeneddine | Meriame Deghedi Take Charge of Cairo Festival Industry Events

Chadi Zeneddine
Chadi Zeneddine, one of the core team that created the Doha Film Institute’s talent incubator Qumra, ...

Chadi Zeneddine, Meriame Deghedi Take Charge of Cairo Festival Industry Events (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Chadi Zeneddine, one of the core team that created the Doha Film Institute’s talent incubator Qumra, has Taken Charge as manager of the Cairo International Film Festival’s (CIFF) co-production market Cairo Film Connection (CFC). Zeneddine’s predecessor Meriame Deghedi is now head of Cairo Industry Days. The CFC is now open for submissions though Aug. 5, 2021. CIFF recently confirmed that it will hold its 43rd edition Dec. 1-10. Now in its 8th year, the CFC (Dec. 4-6) has supported more ...
