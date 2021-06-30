CGTN | Development | not ideology | is the hard truth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/"It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white so long as it catches mice." The late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's words go straight to theof China's rapid growth – the country has chosen apath that suits its actual conditions. Before Deng led China onto the path of reform and opening-up in 1978, China was locked in the ideological box, splitting hairs over socialism vs. capitalism. It insisted that everything and anything regarding socialism must be, by nature, better than capitalism. At that time, China may have achieved egalitarianism on an unprecedented scale, but it was of poverty – everyone ...