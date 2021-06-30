Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white so long as it ...

CGTN: Development, not ideology, is the hard truth

"It doesn't matter if a cat is black or white so long as it catches mice." The late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's words go straight to the truth of China's rapid growth – the country has chosen a Development path that suits its actual conditions. Before Deng led China onto the path of reform and opening-up in 1978, China was locked in the ideological box, splitting hairs over socialism vs. capitalism. It insisted that everything and anything regarding socialism must be, by nature, better than capitalism.  At that time, China may have achieved egalitarianism on an unprecedented scale, but it was of poverty – everyone ...
