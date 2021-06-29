Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

PlayStation Japan rivela accidentalmente che Sony sta acquisendo Bluepoint Games

PlayStation Japan
PlayStation ha appena annunciato di aver acquisito Housemarque, lo sviluppatore dietro Returnal. ...

PlayStation ha appena annunciato di aver acquisito Housemarque, lo sviluppatore dietro Returnal. Tuttavia, l'account Twitter giapponese ha condiviso accidentalmente l'immagine sbagliata, rivelando l'acquisizione di Bluepoint Games.
twitterWAWWS_official : Stando ad un tweet prontamente cancellato da PlayStation Japan con tanto di grafica dedicata, Housemarque non sareb… - InstantGamingIT : Playstation Japan potrebbe aver erroneamente confermato l'acquisto di Bluepoint (Demon's Souls) caricando l'immagin… -

Legend of Mana: Square Enix annuncia l'anime

... Legend of Mana è una saga RPG portata al successo dal suo primo titolo per PlayStation , Trials of ... Tags anime Graphinica Legend of Mana Square Enix Warner Bros Japan Yokohama Animation Lab

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA", 2D Fighting Game Release Scheduled for September 30th, 2021!

... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4cvNNB65uM *No boxed versions available outside of Japan.*Cross - play between the various platforms PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam is not ...
PlayStation ha acquisito BluePoint? L'account giapponese potrebbe averlo svelato per errore  DR COMMODORE

PlayStation ha acquisito BluePoint? L’account giapponese potrebbe averlo svelato per errore

Un clamoroso errore da parte dell'account PlayStation giapponese potrebbe aver rivelato in anticipo l'acquisizione di BluePoint Games ...

Returnal è un successo, Sony acquisisce Housemarque

Sony acquisisce ufficialmente Housemarque, la compagnia finlandese che ha sviluppato il titolo in esclusiva PlayStation 5 Returnal.
