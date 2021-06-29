Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - - Oversubscribed IPO sets equity market capitalization at EUR 778 million and raises EUR 416 million   NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based industrials private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Cherry AG ("Cherry" or "the Company"), the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high-precision keyboard PC gaming mechanical switch technology, has Successfully completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the final offer price of EUR 32 per share, the total volume of ...
