Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - - Oversubscribed IPO sets equity market capitalization at EUR 778 million and raises EUR 416 million NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based industrials private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Cherry AG ("Cherry" or "the Company"), the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high-precision keyboard PC gaming mechanical switch technology, has Successfully completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the final offer price of EUR 32 per share, the total volume of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based industrials private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Cherry AG ("Cherry" or "the Company"), the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high-precision keyboard PC gaming mechanical switch technology, has Successfully completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the final offer price of EUR 32 per share, the total volume of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Argand PartnersLa Wrm di Mincione acquista i salumi Kipre, a valle dell'omologazione dell'accordo di ristrutturazione del debito BeBeez
Argand Partners’ Cherry Completes Successful IPO- Oversubscribed IPO sets equity market capitalization at EUR 778 million and raises EUR 416 million NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argand ...
Argand PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Argand Partners