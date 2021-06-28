Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Venice takes sustainability lead with Advantage Green Forum

The annual round table makes it possible to reflect on sustainable consumption, digitalization, ... ...

Venice takes sustainability lead with Advantage Green Forum (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) The annual round table makes it possible to reflect on sustainable consumption, digitalization, ... Indeed, the capital of the Veneto region is today showing all of its fragility, as recalled by Umberto Vattani, the president of the VIU (Venice International University), in his opening remarks.
Venice takes sustainability lead with Advantage Green Forum

Indeed, the capital of the Veneto region is today showing all of its fragility, as recalled by Umberto Vattani, the president of the VIU (Venice International University), in his opening remarks. ...

Venezia, Whatever it takes: nuove dinamiche relazionali negli spazio di A plus A Gallery  ArtsLife

Venice takes sustainability lead with Advantage Green Forum

VENICE, JUN 28 - With its lagoon and its complexity, Venice is bidding to be the driving force of ideas for a greener future. Sustainability, transparency and economy were the watchwords of a forum en ...
