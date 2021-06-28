Vanessa Kirby nel cast del film The Son, diretto da Florian Zeller (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) L'attrice Vanessa Kirby farà parte del cast di The Son, il nuovo film che verrà scritto e diretto dal regista Florian Zeller. Vanessa Kirby è entrata a far parte del cast del film The Son che sarà diretto da Florian Zeller, impegnato alla regia e come sceneggiatore. L'attrice è reduce dal successo ottenuto con la serie The Crown e il film Pieces of a Woman, che le ha permesso di conquistare una nomination agli Oscar. Nel ...Leggi su movieplayer
Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Florian Zeller's 'The Son' (EXCLUSIVE)Spread the love Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of "The Son," Florian Zeller's follow up to his Oscar - winning feature debut "The Father," Variety has learned. Kirby, who was Oscar - nominated for "Pieces of a ...
