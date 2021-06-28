Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Vanessa Kirby nel cast del film The Son | diretto da Florian Zeller

Vanessa Kirby
L'attrice Vanessa Kirby farà parte del cast di The Son, il nuovo film che verrà scritto e diretto dal ...

Vanessa Kirby nel cast del film The Son, diretto da Florian Zeller (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) L'attrice Vanessa Kirby farà parte del cast di The Son, il nuovo film che verrà scritto e diretto dal regista Florian Zeller. Vanessa Kirby è entrata a far parte del cast del film The Son che sarà diretto da Florian Zeller, impegnato alla regia e come sceneggiatore. L'attrice è reduce dal successo ottenuto con la serie The Crown e il film Pieces of a Woman, che le ha permesso di conquistare una nomination agli Oscar. Nel ...
Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Florian Zeller's 'The Son' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of "The Son," Florian Zeller's follow up to his Oscar - winning feature debut "The Father," Variety has learned. Kirby, who was Oscar - nominated for "Pieces of a ...

The Son: nel cast del lungometraggio anche Vanessa Kirby

The Son è il nuovo film diretto da Florian Zeller, adattamento di una opera teatrale come The Father. Nel cast sarà presenta Vanessa Kirby.
